Peyton Manning Roasts Brett Maher After Cowboys Kicker Misses Three Extra Points

Sports can be weird sometimes. The Dallas Cowboys are rolling over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game Monday, heading into the half with an 18-0 lead. One would argue that lead should be even greater if it weren’t for kicker Brett Maher.

Maher has the yips and he has it bad. He missed all three extra points in the first half, resulting in the Cowboys leaving points out on the field. Peyton Manning, who is doing the “ManningCast” alongside brother Eli, could only watch the horror without commenting for so long.

Peyton and Eli are beside themselves after Maher missed his THIRD extra point 😭



"Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?" —Peyton pic.twitter.com/iAtZl7B2nQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2023

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why are we kicking?” Manning asked. “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?”

This story is developing…