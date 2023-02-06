Peyton Manning Was Legitimately Heated By the Ending of Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning still is so super competitive, especially when he’s going head-to-head against brother Eli.

Otherwise, how else do you explain the NFL Hall of Famer losing his cool at the end of the Pro Bowl Games Sunday because he didn’t get a call? Manning worked as head coach of the AFC all-star squad, while Eli was in charge of the NFC.

Watch his reaction at the end of the flag football finale at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. We’ll circle back with an explanation.

Peyton Manning was legit upset at losing the Pro Bowl. Justin Jefferson waving goodbye 😂 pic.twitter.com/gmsUz9DCdM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2023

NFC QB Kneeled. Peyton Manning Wanted a Flag

So here’s what got Peyton Manning so out of sorts. The Pro Bowl Games used the official rules of Flag Football. The NFC owned a two-point lead as the seconds ticked down. But they were within five yards of the end zone, after inheriting the ball when officials tagged the AFC for holding at the end zone.

Eli Manning had his quarterback take a knee. Fun over, time to end the games and go home. But Peyton Manning rushed the field to tell the refs to call a penalty. You have to pass within the five-yard line, Manning said. Didn’t matter to him that these games were supposed to be fun and light-hearted.

The officials ignored his pleas. And the NFC players doused Eli with Gatorade.

This was the first year for a reimagined Pro Bowl. There was a Games component as well. It all was designed to bring together most of the best players in the NFL. But no one would risk injury, although Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did dislocate his toe. There were games of skill. And then there were three flag football games.

The flag football games featured quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr for the AFC. Geno Smith, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins represented the NFC. The very best quarterbacks didn’t play. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are getting ready for the Super Bowl. And Josh Allen was playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Coincidentally, Aaron Rodgers and his pro partner won the tournament Sunday, a couple of hours before the Pro Bowl Games concluded in Vegas.

Meanwhile, we think Peyton Manning charged the field to protest a penalty because he knew what was coming from Eli.

"I am the greatest coach of the Mannings." 😂@elimanning has the bragging rights this year. #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/xQXzXGIixB — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Yes, that’s Eli Manning with the family bragging rights.

“It’s official, you can’t doubt it,” Eli said. “I am the greatest coach of the Mannings. I am so much better at coaching than Peyton. The NFC won, the guys totally bought in. They played awesome … whole NFC gets the MVP this year.”