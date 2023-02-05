Peyton Manning’s 11-Year Old Son is Going Viral For Throwing Darts to NFL Players

He may only be 11 years old, but Marshall Manning, son of Peyton Manning, might be the next big thing on college football’s recruiting trail. He showed off his big arm multiple times during the Pro Bowl pregame.

The young Manning was dropping dimes to Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, former NFL tight end Marcus Pollard, among others. Fans went nuts over Marshall’s impressive ability at the age of 11.

Look at this perfect form on a throw to Jefferson:

A dime from Marshall Manning to @JJettas2 🔥



📺: #ProBowlGames continue Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6E70LcKE1s — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2023

Maybe that’s just a one-time thing, right? Peyton’s son can’t be this good already, can he? Actually, he can. Marshall found Pollard in perfect stride on another pass:

Like father, like son 🥹 Marshall Manning tosses a DIME to Marcus Pollard with @raylewis in coverage!#ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/5cSaDPYCF6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023

Just like his old man, Marshall also showed the ability to thread the needle when in the red zone. This might’ve been the 11-year-old’s most impressive throw of the day:

Marshall Manning must have a good football background with throws like these 🎯



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zvckYNq8lv — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2023

If Peyton keeps letting his son on the field and showing off his talent, Marshall is going to start raking in offers at an early age.

The Mannings were in Las Vegas for this year’s Pro Bowl. Peyton is coaching the AFC while Eli leads the NFC in the flag football game. Marshall is there to show off his big arm, apparently.

Fans Lack Interest in Pro Bowl Skills Competitions

Maybe next year the NFL should just let Marshall Manning run through drills and see if it drums up interest from fans. Because there wasn’t much support for the new skill competitions this year.

On Thursday, the Pro Bowl skills competitions drew an average of 1.063 million viewers on ESPN, per ShowBuzz Daily. That’s fewer viewers than TNT’s NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

These were just the numbers from the skills competitions, so perhaps Sunday’s Pro Bowl flag football game will draw more interest. But it’s pretty clear that the NFL’s hope to draw more intrigue through new challenges fell flat.

All-Star games from other sports leagues all outdrew the NFL’s opening skills competition numbers: NHL (1.086 million), NBA (4.236 million), and MLB (6.019 million).