PFF releases rankings for top 25 NFL players under age 25

Lists and rankings about the best NFL players and teams keep us sane during the off-season. We peruse information and predict outcomes until it’s time for an actual kickoff.

Did you ever think about who could be the best young players? Who are the top 25 in the under-25 set? Our friends at Pro Football Focus gave us some cool info to entertain us. PFF, with all their analytics, spit out the top 25.

Who leads? Micah Parsons, take a bow. The Cowboys linebacker is entering year three in the NFL and has been one of the league’s best players since his rookie season. PFF listed two key analytics from his rookie season, then added that he maintained the grades while playing 281 more pash-rush snaps.

“He’s already one of the most impactful players in the league, young or old,” PFF stated.

Then there’s Justin Jefferson of the Vikings. PFF thinks he’s alone among all young receivers. “Three straight seasons of elite receiving grades for Jefferson … means he stands alone at the top of the young receiver list in terms of dominance and consistency. He’s unmatched, not just for his age, but among all NFL receivers.”

Tampa’s Tristan Wirfs is the top offensive lineman on the list. The Bengals Ja’Marr Chase ranks fourth. (Getty Images)

PFF’s top NFL players 25 and under

Micah Parsons LB Dallas Cowboys Justin Jefferson WR Vikings Tristan Wirfs OT Bucs Ja’Marr Chase WR Bengals Sauce Gardner CB Jets Creed Humphrey C Chiefs Patrick Surtain CB Broncos Rashawn Slater OT Chargers CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys Andrew Thomas OT Giants Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins Jonathan Taylor RB Colts Penei Sewell OT Lions Tee Higgins WR Bengals Christian Darrisaw OT Vikings Devonta Smith WR Eagles Amon-Ra St Brown WR Lions Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars Garrett Wilson WR Jets Drake London WR Falcons Kyle Pitts TE Falcons A.J. Terrell CB Falcons Chris Olave WR Saints Tariq Woolen CB Seahawks Trevon Diggs CB Cowboys

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jaguars, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, are the only two at their positions to make the PFF list of the top 25 NFL players 25 and under. (Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, at No. 3, is the top offensive lineman in the top 25. “His consistently strong play bodes well for his transition from right tackle to left tackle this upcoming season,” says PFF.

Then we have the Jets charismatic cornerback Sauce Gardner. He’s the top DB among the young set. Why did PFF prefer him over the others? PFF, which rated him fifth, says “Some might call it an overreaction for Gardner to be so high on the list after just one year in the NFL.

You can read all the analysis and inside football stats by clicking here.