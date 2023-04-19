Phil Simms went straight from the NFL to big-time TV duties, but he’s not sure if Tom Brady will hold to the same schedule.

And it has nothing to do with Brady’s TV skills. Rather, it all has to do with how the football-watching world views Brady, who retired from the NFL on Feb. 1.

“I’ve got to see it — or hear it — to believe it,” Phil Simms said in a recent interview in regards to Tom Brady. “I don’t know. I just can’t picture Tom Brady up there announcing games. You know why? He’s Tom Brady. He’s just bigger than life. . . In this day and age, is it worth it for him?”

Fox Sports signed Brady as an NFL analyst the year before he retired. In fact, the deal is so lucrative it rivals something a starting quarterback would sign now. The network gave Brady a 10-year contract worth $375 million. Brady decided to push his TV job, which was supposed to start immediately after he retired, until the 2024 football season.

Phil Simms, the New York Giant great, thinks Fox will use Tom Brady outside the broadcast booth.

“I’m going to say he doesn’t do games,” Simms predicted. “They’ll put him on a pregame show and let him talk a little. There’s lots of ways to use him. He’s Tom Brady. . . . He looks good. And he knows a lot of football, that’s for sure. So yes, I think they’ll use him in a different way. I don’t have any insight — and I don’t even care. But I’ll be surprised if he does games. I will be.”

In this undated photo, Phil Simms and Tom Brady pose with other Super Bowl MVPs including Lynn Swann, Emmitt Smith and Larry Csonka (KMazur/NFL)

Plus, Simms wonders if Fox will bench Greg Olson, who was elevated to the top analyst spot when Troy Aikman moved to ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

“Greg Olsen did a good job this year,” Simms said. “That has to make you sit back and wonder. So we’ll see.”

Simms was the lead analyst for CBS for two decades, calling six Super Bowls. He now works in-studio for the network’s NFL coverage. But Simms also has branched out. He started a podcast with youngest son, Matt. The two now do Simms Complete as a podcast and show on YouTube. Chris Simms, the oldest son, is an analyst for NBC and co-hosts PFTV Live on Peacock. Next Thursday, Simms will be covering the NFL Draft for Hang Media. He knows the draft well considering the former Giants star was the seventh pick of the first round in 1979.

So Phil Simms, who seemingly does it all with broadcasting, knows how to use Tom Brady.