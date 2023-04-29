D’Andre Swift is on his way out of Detroit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Lions are sending the running back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles will send draft pick compensation in exchange for Swift. It’s the latest development during a wild 2023 NFL Draft.

Swift was a second-round pick out of Georgia during the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Lions but will be heading to Philadelphia for his next stop.

The #Lions are trading starting RB D'Andre Swift, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, sending him to the #Eagles in exchange for draft pick compensation. With David Montgomery and now first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs, Swift heads out. pic.twitter.com/gyUBnUuVCY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

In three seasons with Detroit, Swift has totaled 1,680 rushing yards and added 1,198 receiving yards. He’s accounted for 25 total touchdowns for the Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the terms:

Trade terms, per source:



🏈Eagles get: RB D’Andre Swift and 7th round pick (No. 249)



🏈Lions get: a fourth-round pick in 2025, and seventh-round pick (No. 219). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

The Eagles will receive Swift and a seventh-round selection. The Lions get a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder this year.

Swift has totaled over 500 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons with the Lions. He’s also reached the end zone at least five times each year.

Because of his pass-catching ability out of the backfield, Swift provides the Eagles offense with another dangerous weapon. He joins a unit that is poised to make another Super Bowl run, especially after locking up quarterback Jalen Hurts through 2028 with a massive contract extension.

Eagles add D’Andre Swift after signing Jalen Hurts to mega-deal

The Eagles added another major piece to their offense by trading for Swift. It comes shortly after securing Hurts for the next five years.

Philadelphia had no trouble giving Hurts a five-year extension worth $255 million. Of that enormous total, $179.304 million comes in guaranteed money.

The only surprising thing about the contract? Hurts didn’t request a fully-guaranteed deal. He explained why that wasn’t a top priority to remain with the team.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Hurts said “It takes a village” to win a Super Bowl in the league. Leaving some money available to others will only help Philadelphia’s chances of winning a ring.

“Money is nice,” Hurts said. “Championships are better.”

Super Bowls are at the forefront of Hurts’ mind. That’s a comment that will certainly sit well with the fans in Philadelphia, too.

Hurts has started 34 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons. He owns a 23-11 record and has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career. The young quarterback has also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 touchdowns.