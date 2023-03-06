Philadelphia Eagles Star Could Be on the Move to the AFC

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham has been a key member of the Eagles’ defense for over a decade. But with him being a free agent this offseason, could he be wearing a different uniform in 2023?

NFL insider Tim McManus reported Friday that Graham has been gaining interest around the league from other teams. McManus confirmed that one of those teams was the Cleveland Browns, according to sources.

McManus also said that Brandon Graham would ideally like to finish his career with the Eagles. But he senses that depending on what Philadelphia offers him could open him up to signing elsewhere.

Brandon Graham was drafted by the Eagles out of Michigan in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career with Eagles, helping lead them to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

Just this past season Graham helped lead Philadelphia to the big game yet again, but they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. He may be turning 35 in April, but is coming off of one of his most productive seasons to date.

Graham notched a career-high 11 sacks last season, finishing the year with 35 tackles and two forced fumbles as well. He’s appeared in a Pro Bowl and earned Second-team All-Pro honors in his career. But outside of his play, he’s proven to be a valuable leader and part of the Eagles’ culture. He’s known for his trash talk, and is currently the longest-tenured member of the Eagles.

He’s been named a captain for Philadelphia four times in the past six seasons, and his loss on and off the field would be a big one for the Eagles.