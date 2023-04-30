Philadelphia Eagles fan changes GM Howie Roseman’s Wikipedia page following impressive NFL Draft

We all know you can’t completely trust the accuracy of Wikipedia. But when it comes to Eagles GM Howie Roseman and the NFL Draft, maybe we can.

Because surely, he really is a magician.

The Eagles social media team noticed that a Philadelphia fan tweaked Roseman’s Wiki bio sometime Saturday. The Philly team tweeted a screenshot with the caption “LOL who did this???”

LOL who did this??? pic.twitter.com/b8MXR9XAEX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023

Did you notice that someone thinks Roseman is a “part time magician and master of all the draft.” At a minimum, Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni figured out it’s best to select Georgia Bulldogs. Overall, 10 players from the two-time defending NCAA champions heard their names called in this year’s draft. The Eagles grabbed three of them, including defensive back Kelee Ringo, who went in Saturday’s fourth round.

Then as the rest of the draft unfolded Saturday, the Eagles traded with the Lions for running back D’Andre Swift, another former Bulldog. A year ago, Philadelphia drafted two Georgia players –Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Then the Eagles launched Thursday’s first round by drafting defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive end Nolan Smith.

Now, we’ll layer on another fact about Roseman and why his love of Georgia players is significant. He’s a Florida grad, which means he’s toasting on the other side of the world’s largest cocktail party. Inviting so many rivals to the Fly Eagles Fly party has to sting. (Maybe a little bit).

Roseman joked during an ESPN interview that “I’m sure I’m out of the Florida Alumni Association as we speak.”

“I’m sure I’m out of the Florida Alumni Association as we speak.”- Eagles GM Howie Roseman after acquiring many Georgia players. 🏈📺 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GTxJQykppR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

Roseman said there are good reasons to make the Eagles football complex Athens North.

“We’ve been fortunate here to have chemistry,” Roseman told ESPN. “And when we talk about that, when you have new guys coming into a new environment, now they know people. They can go to each other when they’re uncertain about things that maybe we take for granted. They have people they can rely on and know have their back, and that enhances the chemistry and culture.”

We can say there was a whole lot of Roseman worshipping going on as Eagles fans celebrated the draft. One fan claimed that he changed the Wiki page to refer to Roseman as “God.” Imagine what they’ll think if Philadelphia wins the Super Bowl with all these Bulldogs? He’ll definitely be an NFL Draft magician.