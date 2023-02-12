Philadelphia Eagles Fans Lose it After Comcast Outage Reported in Philadelphia Area Ahead of Super Bowl

Of all the times for there to be an internet and cable outage, Super Bowl Sunday is arguably the worst. Yes, this rings true for most around the United States — but for Philadelphia Eagles fans, it’s about as excruciating as it gets.

In the hours leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, a massive outage hit Comcast, per For The Win.

Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/juKemkuvYp — Dan (from Steely Dan)🧢 (@orencamera) February 12, 2023

“Holy crap,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage. And Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm.”

It appears power wasn’t expected to come back until 30 minutes before kickoff, leading to much frustration from Eagles fans. Or…not?

“Eh, that’s fine,” one Twitter user wrote. “Philadelphia is a very chill and level-headed city. Particularly in matters pertaining to football, and I’m sure its citizens will respond to this inconvenience with restraint and patience.”

And if you believe that, well then I’ve got some Ocean Front Pr — you know how it goes.

City of Philadelphia Preparing for Eagles Super Bowl Victory

Ahead of kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, police have been seen greasing light poles in downtown Philadelphia to prevent fans from climbing them.

Such a practice is needed to tame the Philadelphia faithful, though the success rate hasn’t been high. As recently as two weeks ago, greasing the light poles didn’t stop Eagles fans from making their way up. Following the 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, multiple fans fought through the greased poles to climb them.

The madness has already begun Sunday, as several Eagles fans were videoed flipping a car over in the street. It could be a long night in Philadelphia should the Eagles come out on top after 60 minutes of play.