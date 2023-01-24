Philadelphia Eagles Fans Slam TicketMaster for Issues Trying To Buy NFC Championship Tickets

Philadelphia Eagles fans swarmed the TicketMaster site Tuesday for the chance to buy tickets to the NFC title game.

The top-seeded Eagles play host to San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff field, at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. Tickets to the game dropped Tuesday morning. And they sold out within minutes. However, no one knows how many tickets even went on sale. Now, the only tickets available are on third-party resale sites.

Season ticket holders received first chance to request tickets for the game. Then the Eagles gave tickets to corporate sponsors, along with orders from players, coaches and staff. What was available Tuesday to the general public was what was left. Fans could order only four tickets. And they were on sale on a first come, first first served basis.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Eagles declined to comment on the ticket sales earlier today.

Fans said they jumped on TicketMaster at the assigned time, 10 a.m. Eastern. Some waited through a virtual que of 2,000 fans. Some got to the end of the line only to see everything they clicked on turn unavailable.

Eagles Fans Took Out Their TicketMaster Frustration on Social Media

One fan posted on Twitter (in all caps): TicketMaster, HOW AM I 1 OF THE FIRST 100 IN THE QUEUE FOR EAGLES TICKETS AND EVERY SINGLE ONE I CLICKED ON WAS IMMEDIATELY TAKEN FROM ME? STRAIGHT ROBBERY FROM THE FANS ITS RIDICULOUS,”

The fan added: “Eagles, can you help me out here? This isn’t right.”

@Ticketmaster HOW AM I 1 OF THE FIRST 100 IN THE QUEUE FOR EAGLES TICKETS AND EVERY SINGLE ONE I CLICKED ON WAS IMMEDIATELY TAKEN FROM ME? STRAIGHT ROBBERY FROM THE FANS ITS RIDICULOUS — Cunch (@Cuuunch) January 24, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “Time to peace out before the TL is in shambles about not being able to defeat the ticketmaster bots for Eagles playoff tix, but godspeed & good luck to those of you who try anyway.”

Still another posted: “Philadelphia Eagles partnership with ticketmaster. I just want a normal world where I could have stood in line for hours and known it was fair and square instead of Chinese bots online swarming a website so they can make $275 profit per ticket when they can’t even name one player.”

Philadelphia Eagles partnership with ticketmaster. I just want a normal world where I could have stood in line for hours and known it was fair and square instead of Chinese bots online swarming a website so they can make $275 profit per ticket when they can't even name one player — Baz (@Rm_baz) January 24, 2023

Others were greeted with only expensive, resale options. By Tuesday afternoon, the cost to getting through the gates at Lincoln Financial Field approached $600. Yes, standing room only sale prices started at $597.

The Eagles haven’t enjoyed this sort of playoff run since January, 2018, when Philadelphia was the toast of the NFL and winners of the Super Bowl. Of course want to be there to cheer for the Eagles at home for the final time this season. The Super Bowl is at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix.

Oddsmakers made the Eagles a 2.5-point favorite over the 49ers. San Francisco has won 12 games in a row. Brock Purdy, the rookie quarterback, has been under center for the last seven victories.