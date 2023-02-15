Eagles Star, NFL Network Analyst Go at One Another Over Super Bowl Analysis

Twitter has been the host of some back-and-forth following Sunday’s Super Bowl. While players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have tweeted at one another, some NFL analysts have gotten involved as well.

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network and Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick were going after one another on Monday due to a breakdown. Baldinger was praising the play of Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie after he got Reddick to the ground.

Wylie then completed the pancake by laying on top of Reddick. While Patrick Mahomes may have thrown the ball away at the end of the play, the block gave the quarterback time to possibly make some magic.

Reddick responded to the breakdown, saying he fell victim to the slippery grass surface in Phoenix. He called Baldinger out in a reply tweet, saying the analyst knew better than giving the Kansas City offensive tackle credit for a solid play.

“You made a video about how it was slippery all game,” Reddick said. “And on this play it’s clear I slipped like I did most of the game. You know better than this Baldy.”

When Baldinger asked if Reddick changed cleats in an attempt to combat the poor playing surface, he said there was a switch. However, from the tone of the tweet, you could tell Reddick was still not happy with the original video breakdown.

I did and was still slipping. Check your other video. You’ll see that my spikes are changed. Once again, you know better than this Baldy — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2023

Reddick, like much of the Eagles’ defense, was kept in check for most of the night. He finished with no tackles and just two quarterback hits. As most of the Kansas City offensive line would let you know, there were no sacks for the Philadelphia defensive line.

Chiefs, Eagles continually slipped during Super Bowl

Credit can be given to the protection but the playing surface for sure played into the equation. Reddick felt the need to defend himself a bit against Baldinger but a lot of discussion during the game was spent on the slipping.

Defensive players were not the only ones affected. The offensive guys could not make cuts. Even special teams suffered. Jake Elliott slipped on a kickoff attempting to send it deep into the end zone.

To make matters worse, the NFL spent a lot of money on the surface. Oklahoma State produced the grass field, costing nearly $800 million. A tough situation for the entire league on the biggest stage in the world.