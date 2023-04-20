Philadelphia Eagles Hire Matt Patricia, Who Already Has Beef With One of His Players

The Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, Thursday. But before he made the move, head guy Nick Sirianni talked to one of his star players.

That’s because cornerback Darius Slay had a long-time beef with Matt Patricia. It all began when the two were in Detroit. Patricia was the Lions head coach while Slay was one of his players. The rift between the two started in 2018 but it eventually led to the Lions trading Slay to the Eagles.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Slay once described some very specific beefs he had with his former coach with the Lions.

“He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice,” Slay recalled. “I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on social media), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private. So I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up.’ Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with.”

However, Sirianni told reporters Thursday that it’s all good.

“Of course, like you do with anything, you go through and you talk to guys and you make sure that everybody is comfortable with it,” Sirianni told reporters. “I had conversations with Slay. Obviously, I had conversations with Coach Patricia. I know it’ll be a good working relationship for us when that happens.”

Eagles Eventually Made Matt Patricia Hire Official, According to ESPN

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the Eagles had yet to make the Matt Patricia hire official. News of it appeared on the team web site, then was deleted. Sirianni, in a press conference, said the hire was “trending” the Eagles direction. And he did mention Patricia and Slay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the hire was, in fact, official. He’s joining the NFC champions as a defensive assistant. Schefter tweeted that Patricia will be the senior defensive assistant “per sources.”

It’s been a different few years for Matt Patricia. After the Lions let him go, he returned to the Patriots, where he’d worked from 2012-17 as Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator. But this past season, he coached New England’s offensive line and called the offensive plays. The offensive didn’t do well and reports suggest Belichick is retooling the offense again.

So that left an out for Matt Patricia to head to Philly.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said Thursday. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level; gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”