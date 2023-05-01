The NFL has found ways to dominate a few holidays over the past few years. Thanksgiving has always been a big day for the league, with Christmas Day has been thrown into the mix recently. All of that without mentioning Sundays being full of games beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Now, there is another opportunity for the NFL to take over Black Friday. Amazon will be broadcasting a game the day following Thanksgiving. And according to SI’s Peter King, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are the “leader(s) in the clubhouse” to be the two participants.

“This year, I have no gut feeling about any of them, except maybe the Black Friday game,” King said on the upcoming NFL schedule release. “The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL will release the complete 2023 schedule on May 11 — being just 10 days away. Placing an NFC East rivalry with two of the league’s biggest markets would be a fantastic way to launch the inaugural Black Friday matchup.

Eagles, Giants have a ton of excitement surrounding teams

The Eagles and Giants are going to meet up twice this season, no matter the occasion. Being in the same division means both Philadelphia and New York will get to play host. However, with how the two franchises are perceived at the moment, the NFL is likely to take advantage on national TV.

Fresh off a Super Bowl run, Philly looks primed to contend in the NFC once again. Quarterback Jalen Hurts just signed a massive contract, while the Eagles were considered big winners of the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman has spirits extremely high at the moment. Even if the Lombardi Trophy did not travel back to the City of Brotherly Love.

New York has a ton of hype surrounding itself after finally making the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2016. They were able to get a win as well off the backs of Daniel Jones. For the first time in a long time, the Giants are trending in a positive direction.

While there might be an opportunity to see them earlier in the year, there’s a solid chance Philadelphia and New York will be on Amazon on Black Friday.