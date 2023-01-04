Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line Tops Billboard Charts With ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ Album

If the Philadelphia Eagles don’t make it to the Super Bowl, they will always have their chart-topping ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album. Yes, the Philly boys put a group together to sing holiday favorites for not just Eagles fans but all of the NFL.

“A Philly Special Christmas” features members of the offensive line singing with some real-deal musicians. Of course, the album title is a reference to the play that gave them the win in Super Bowl 52.

After releasing the album for streaming and limited vinyl purchases, it’s topping the charts. The Eagles Christmas album is No. 1 on the Compilations Chart and is in the top 10 in album sales, according to Billboard.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata worked to make this project a reality. It has raised a ton of money for Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. But it doesn’t hurt to see yourself on the Billboard charts.

This is something we need more of. It feels like the age of celebrities doing random things like this are long gone. NFL players singing Christmas tunes feels a lot more 1980s than 2020s, but that’s why I love “A Philly Special Christmas.”

Let’s see this group do a Hall & Oates tribute album next. The city of Philadelphia might collectively lose its mind.

The Making of ‘A Philly Special Christmas’

Look, you get a trio of offensive linemen in a room together and anything can happen. Johnson, Kelce, and Mailata knocked this out of the park. They didn’t just scream into a microphone and laugh through Christmas songs, they made an honest effort.

The guys made sure to get the help of real musicians. Charlie Hall of the band War on Drugs was there to help guide the album’s creation. “A Philly Special Christmas” didn’t just come together, it was thought out and planned.

You can stream the album online on sites like Spotify and more. This isn’t just a fun project, but something that Philadelphia Eagles fans are going to love for years to come. I have a feeling that “A Philly Special Christmas” is going to become a regular fixture around the holidays in the city.

And I know it’s the new year… but I can’t help but listen to the album. It is actually good! Give it a spin or two if you get the chance, you won’t regret it.