Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges 10 Days Before Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, just days before the Super Bowl is set to take place. According to prosecutors in Sills’ home state of Ohio, the charges stem from a Dec. 2019 incident.

Officials said via TMZ Sports that Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.” An investigation took place which concluded Sills would receive two different felony charges — one for rape and another for kidnapping.

Sills was set to play for the Eagles on Feb. 12, competing for a championship in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the opponent, with the two No. 1 seeds making their way through the AFC and NFC respectively.

Win or lose, Sills will appear in court just four days later, with a hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.

The news comes just days after Philadelphia was able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Sills did not make an appearance in the game and has spent the majority of the year as a reserve offensive lineman.

Josh Sills Spending Rookie Year With Philadelphia

Sills spent his entire career in the Big 12, beginning with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He played for four years in Morgantown before entering the NCAA transfer portal. The final two seasons of his college career were spent with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before going through the NFL Draft process.

Philadelphia has only placed Sills on the field once this season. He is an undrafted free agent, making his appearance against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 9. However, special teams was the unit Sills worked with.

Guard would be the position Sills lined up at had he gotten an offensive snap.

The Eagles have not yet commented on the situation. They are just days away from completing a historic season, hoping to cap it off with a Super Bowl victory.