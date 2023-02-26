Philadelphia Eagles Player Enters Plea in Rape, Kidnapping Case

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree rape and kidnapping. Sills chose to waive his arraignment and will make his first court appearance on March 6.

Sills was indicted on the charges just 10 days before the Eagles were scheduled to play in Super Bowl LVII. The charges stem from an incident with a woman that occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019 in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

The alleged victim stated that Sills gave her and her cousin a ride home from a cafe in the area. According to the police report, Sills later forced her to perform oral sex in his truck for 20 minutes.

The woman alleges that, after dropping her cousin off, Sills “grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.” Despite her pleas for him to stop, she says he then “grabbed her by her ponytail and tried to kiss her.”

The woman told police that, at one point, Sills grabbed her leg “so hard she couldn’t breathe.” The responding officer noted there were bruises behind her left knee. She was taken to a hospital and treated for “strangulation injuries” including bruising to the back of her throat.

According to the police report, Sills and the alleged victim have known each other since high school. Sills is currently out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

NFL places Josh Sills on commissioner’s exempt list

The NFL placed Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list shortly after his indictment. That prohibits him from practicing, playing in games or traveling with the team. He missed Super Bowl LVII as a result.

Sills went undrafted in 2022 after playing college football for West Virginia and Oklahoma State. The Eagles later signed him, and he appeared in just one game during his rookie season.

His attorney, Michael Connick, has said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.