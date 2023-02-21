Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Void Contract of James Bradberry After Penalty Cost Team Super Bowl

It’s been a rough few weeks for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. Monday, he was one of four players on the team to have his contract voided, which comes just eight days after the Super Bowl LVII loss.

Along with Bradberry, the Eagles also voided the contracts of Javon Hargrave (DT), T.J. Edwards (LB) and Kyzir White (LB). All four will be free agents at the start of the NFL’s new year, per Dov Kleiman.

Bradberry’s situation draws the most attention because of his role at the end of Super Bowl LVII. With the game tied 35-35 with under two minutes to play, the cornerback was flagged for holding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs then ran the clock down, kicked a game-winning field goal and secured their second Super Bowl victory since 2019.

Philadelphia was the third team Bradberry has played for since entering the league in 2016. He started his career with the Carolina Panthers (2016-19) and spent two years with the New York Giants (2020-21).

Bradberry ended the 2022 regular season with 44 total tackles and three interceptions for the Eagles. He recorded 10 stops and a pick in the playoffs.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said of the controversial call. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls James Bradberry on Valentine’s Day

Although James Bradberry admitted to committing the penalty in the late stages of Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to still troll the cornerback. He picked Valentine’s Day to do so.

Two days after the Super Bowl, Smith-Schuster posted a “Valentine” directed at Bradberry. It included the cornerback’s face with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Bradberry didn’t respond to the shade thrown by Smith-Schuster. However, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown jumped in to defend his teammate.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown said to start. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. (Bradberry) admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

It made for quite the Valentine’s Day Twitter spat!