The Eagles proposed the NFL allow the No. 0. And now new running back D’Andre Swift will be the team’s first player to wear the trendy jersey.

Philadelphia revealed the jersey, Friday, via social media. “The first 0 in Philly.”

The NFL embraced the No. 0, voting to allow this new jersey number during league meetings back in March. Like we said, the Eagles made the proposal, asking that 0 or 00 be placed back into circulation. It played off a new tweak from the year before. The standard now allows all position groups, except for linemen, to wear 0-49. The younger players celebrate wearing the single digits. So now more can wear them.

The zero had been out of circulation since 1973. So after 50 years, it’s time to bring it back. The Eagles said giving D’Andre Swift, who has been on the team since Saturday, was the obvious choice.

“It certainly makes sense for Swift, who wore No. 32 as a member of the Lions.” wrote an Eagles reporter as he explained the number assignment. “He’s a multipurpose weapon in a powerful Eagles offense and, for Swift, everything is new. He’s new to the Eagles, returning to his hometown, and it’s the perfect celebration of a new beginning.”

So far, we know a handful of players around the league who will wear 0. The Jaguars gave the coveted number to receiver Calvin Ridley. Meanwhile, Giants wideout Parris Campbell will wear the number. And Dallas safety Jayron Kearse also will sport 0 to become the first Cowboy ever to wear the number.

The Eagles also announced several other numbers for the rookies. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was pick No. 9, will take on 98. And Nolan Smith, an edge rusher, will wear No. 3. Smith was the 30th pick of the first round.

The Lions could afford to trade Swift to the Eagles after they selected Alabama running Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick. Swift had played for Detroit since 2020 after the Lions selected him out of Georgia in the second round of the draft.

“I’m excited to be (in Philadelphia), but first and foremost, I thank Detroit for everything,” Swift said. “To the city of Detroit, I’ll forever have a place in my heart. I love them for the opportunity they gave me to just go out there and live out my dreams.”