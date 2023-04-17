The Philadelphia Eagles have secured the quarterback position for the next five years, making a record deal with Jalen Hurts. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday morning.

Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year deal worth $255 million to keep the QB in Philadelphia. That deal makes Hurts the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

Hurts’ new deal comes after he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. The 24-year-old just completed his third season in the league.

Hurts had a Pro Bowl season in 2022 and emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He ended the year with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The third-year QB also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Per NFL.com Hurts receives $179.304 million in guaranteed money, “including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024.” He also has a no-trade clause, the first in the franchise’s history.

Hurts has started 34 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons. He owns a 23-11 record and has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career. The young quarterback has also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Eagles Fans Ecstatic Over Jalen Hurts Signing

Philadelphia won’t have to worry about the quarterback for quite some time. The new extension for Hurts solidifies his spot under center through the 2028 season with the Eagles.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to learn the news on Monday morning. Many chimed in on Twitter to express their excitement over the historic NFL deal.

With so much drama regarding the quarterback position this offseason, it has to feel good for Philadelphia to have that spot locked up. It’s a drastically different situation for a lot of teams around the NFL right now.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the verge of losing MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who requested a trade from the organization back in March. Nothing has been done on that front yet, but there are a lot of questions surrounding the situation.

That’s not something Philly has to worry about after this massive deal. And having certainty with Hurts at quarterback should only help the organization in free agency and in the NFL Draft.

There’s a lot to be happy about in Philadelphia right now. The Eagles could be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL for several years with Hurts in the picture through 2028.