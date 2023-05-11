The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers during Week 13 of the upcoming NFL season. It will serve as a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game.

The Eagles dominated the 49ers 31-7 during January’s matchup after San Francisco QB sensation Brock Purdy went down with an injury early on. The 49ers couldn’t get anything done with Josh Johnson under center, and Jalen Hurts and the Eagles took full advantage of their undermanned opponents.

San Francisco still to figure out who their starting quarterback will be this season. Purdy’s five-game sample-size might not be enough to overtake former No. 2 overall draft choice Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending injury early on last season. Meanwhile, Hurts has locked up the QB1 spot in Phili for the next five seasons, signing a deal worth $255 million.

It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!@49ers @Eagles



📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

The game was announced on Wednesday night to promote the NFL’s upcoming schedule release. Aside from the Eagles vs. 49ers, the league dropped a few of the higher-profile game dates ahead of Thursday’s event including holiday matchups, international games, along with some other marquee matchups.

NFL announces five international games for 2023

The NFL announced the full slate of 2023 international games this week leading up to the release of the entire 2023 schedule on Thursday night. This year’s international schedule features five games, including three that will feature five different teams playing in London and two games between four other teams in Germany.

The international slate features nine of the NFL’s 32 teams. Nine teams — not 10 — will participate in the NFL’s international games this season because the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two weeks in a row in London. They are the first team in NFL history to play back-to-back weeks outside of the United States.

The Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4, in what will be their landmark 10th regular season home game in London. Then, they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. That game will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The following Sunday, October 15, the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the Germany leg of the international slate on November 5. They take on the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium. The following weekend, on November 12, the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts, also at Frankfurt Stadium.