Philadelphia Eagles make Twitter bio change after drafting several Georgia Bulldogs

The Philadelphia Eagles took themselves all the way to Super Bowl LVII last season, but that did not stop them from overachieving in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia already possessed one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, but made it even stronger, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, in this year’s draft.

The Eagles clearly had a simple strategy heading into the draft this year- draft as many players from the University of Georgia defense as possible.

Philadelphia selected two defensive players from Georgia in last year’s draft, and this year they up the stakes, drafting three Georgia Bulldog defenders (two in the first round). Their defense this season will have shades of Kirby Smart’s defense in Athens, Georiga, which the Eagles have fully embraced with a recent change to their Twitter bio.

The Eagles’ Twitter bio now reads ‘PhilaGeorgia BullEagles OR GeorgiaDelphia EagleDawgs’, paying homage to their new additions to their team. All of the Bulldogs that are on Philadelphia’s roster were a part of one, if not both, of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship wins in the past two seasons, and will be looking to bring similar success to the city of brotherly love.

Bulldogs become Eagles

The Eagles got off to a hot start in the 2023 NFL Draft, trading up one spot with the Chicago Bears to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter No. 9 overall in the first round. Many regarded Carter as the best defensive player in this year’s draft, but his involvement in a reckless driving and racing accident that resulted in a fatal crash in January led to a decline in his draft stock. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was one of the most dominant physical presences in the country last season earning Associated Press & Coaches’ All-SEC First Team honors and recording 32 tackles and 31 quarterback hurries.

Later in the first round, the Eagles selected Carter’s teammate and edge rusher Nolan Smith No. 30 overall, who was one of the nation’s best players at the position last season before suffering from a torn pectoral muscle. Smith recorded 18 tackles and three sacks before sustaining his injury eight games into the season, and he ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine (the fastest at his position).

The Eagles rounded out their Georgia-based draft picks by selecting former Bulldogs cornerback

Kelee Ringo No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round of the draft. Ringo brings elite size, speed, and athleticism with him to Philadelphia, as he ended his career at Georgia with 15 pass breakups and four interceptions.