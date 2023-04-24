Eagles WR AJ Brown Shares Amazing Backstory of How He Donates to Charities During NFL Season

Professional athletes being charitable and having a positive impact within their communities isn’t a new practice. But Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has found a way to give back while also staying motivated.

The ‘Eagles Nation’ Twitter account revealed Friday that after every 100-yard receiving game Brown had he would tape a $100 bill to the inside of his shoulder pads. Brown said, “It just inspires me to keep stacking,” and at the end of the season the money gets donated to charity.

The tweet revealed an interesting fun fact about Brown, as he combined motivation and philanthropy in a unique way. But Brown quote tweeted the original tweet, revealing that it only scathes the surface of his charitable deed.

Every hundred yard game and every TD I tape $100 bill but for every Td is a thousand dollars and at the end of the season I donate to a charity. You do the math. https://t.co/dIjtMy5RxT — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 22, 2023

“Every hundred yard game and every TD I tape $100 bill but for every Td is a thousand dollars and at the end of the season I donate to a charity. You do the math.” Brown tweeted.

Brown tied three other players for the third most touchdowns in the NFL last season, scoring 11 times. That alone is $11,000 donated to charity by Brown.

Brown chose a good year to feel charitable, as he’s coming off of the best season of his career. He joined the Eagles via trade on April 28 of 2022 during the NFL Draft after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Brown had a career-high 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl and helping give back along the way.

More on AJ Brown

The Tennessee Titans selected Brown with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He took the league by storm with 52 receptions, 1,051 yards, and eight touchdown grabs in his rookie season. Three of his four NFL seasons have resulted in over 1,000 yards, two in Pro Bowl selections, and one in a Second-team All-Pro selection.

Being dominant between the white lines is commonplace to him, but so is charity. Before the season, the Mississippi native made a visit to his high school in Starkville. Where he not only held a 7-on-7 camp but also donated $25,000 to the school.