Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal encountered a frightening situation on Friday morning, according a report. He was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, per WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred early Friday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Police say that two robbers approached Pascal, pointed a firearm at him and stole his diamond necklace.

Pascal was not seriously injured during the robbery. He was reportedly treated for minor injuries at the scene, though no specifics were provided.

The Eagles say they have been in contact with Pascal. In a brief statement to WPVI-TV, the team said it is “happy to hear he’s doing fine.” Police continue to search for possible suspects.

Pascal just completed his first season with the Eagles. He ended the year with 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown during the regular season. The receiver totaled three catches for 15 yards in the postseason.

Philadelphia reached Super Bowl LVII, falling 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zach Pascal’s NFL Journey

Zach Pascal has worked hard to earn his roster spot in the NFL. His career in the league began in 2017, going undrafted. He got his first opportunity with the Washington Commanders, but was waived in early September.

Shortly after, Pascal earned a spot on the roster with the Tennessee Titans. He played in Nashville for one season, eventually getting waived by another franchised.

Pascal then got a much bigger opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts for the 2018 season. In four seasons with the team, the receiver totaled 150 catches for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Following the 2021 season, Pascal signed a one-year contract with the Eagles.