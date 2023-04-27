The Philadelphia Eagles are sitting pretty with two draft picks in the first round on Thursday night, and yet, one radio host in the City of Brotherly Love is threatening to retire over their decision-making. Howard Eskin of 94 WIP and Fox 29 told fellow hosts that he will retire if the Eagles select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with their first selection at No. 10 overall.

“You guys are baiting me and I will tell you right now, if they draft Bijan Robinson at number 10—now everybody is going to be rooting for them to draft him,” Eskin said on Wednesday with Jon Marks & Ike Reese. “If they draft Bijan Robinson at number 10, I will retire and it will be longer than the one minute and 23 seconds that Ray Didinger retired.

“I’ll retire. So now you got the whole city rooting, more nitwits now than you had before rooting for the Eagles to draft Bijan Robinson at 10.”

Eskin is apparently so confident that the Eagles won’t go for the former Longhorns star that he’s staking the rest of his career on the move.

According to the Las Vegas oddsmakers, the over/under on Robinson’s draft spot is currently 12.5, putting him right in range of the Eagles’ selection. However, according to those same prognosticators, Philadelphia’s most likely first pick will be from the group of offensive linemen. The next-best odds are for a defensive lineman, then running back.

Whether the Eagles take Robinson at No. 10 or not, he won’t stay on the board for long.

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Eagles make historic deal ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract extension in the days leading up to the draft.

After a Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles went all in on their former second-round pick for the foreseeable future. They inked him to the largest deal in NFL history.

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Hurts found success with the Sooners and Alabama throughout his college career and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

Hurts put up MVP-caliber numbers in 2022, his second year as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. He had 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 66.5% completion percentage, 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.