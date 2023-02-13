PHOTO: Brittney Griner Attends Super Bowl LVII With Wife Cherelle

WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle are taking in Super Bowl LVII. Cameras captured the couple repping the Philadelphia Eagles while inside State Farm Stadium.

Griner, a member of the Phoenix Mercury, took advantage of the NFL‘s visit to Glendale for the big game. While the two are sporting Eagles gear for the big game, they appear to be around quite a few Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The two appear to be enjoying themselves for Super Bowl LVII. And, after the year they’ve been through, who could blame them?

Griner returned to the United States in December after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. She returned when the two governments agreed to a one-on-one prisoner exchange.

Several Stars Make Their Way to Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the premier sporting event of the year. It’s the one game when other professional athletes, movie stars, musicians and others attend regularly.

So it comes as no surprise that Brittney Griner attended Super Bowl LVII with her wife, especially with it being so close to home. But they weren’t alone.

Bradley Cooper 🌟

LeBron James 🌟



The stars are coming out for #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RxM6aiK7KM — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) February 12, 2023

Cameras also captured Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who also was sporting Eagles gear for the game. NBA superstar LeBron James was also in attendance for Sunday’s game.

Those are just a few of the big names who came out for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year.

Not only did the stars in attendance get treated to a great game between the Eagles and Chiefs, but there’s an all-star musical lineup, as well.

Country music star Chris Stapleton brought Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears with his rendition of the national anthem. Pop star Rihanna will perform the halftime show this year.

This year’s Super Bowl truly has something for everyone.