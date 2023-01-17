PHOTO: Bucs’ Jake Camarda Honors Late UGA Football Player Devin Willock During MNF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie punter Jake Camarda is paying tribute to former Georgia teammate Devin Willock during his team’s NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Willock, 20, passed away early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in a car accident. A football staffer, Chandler LeCroy, was also involved in the accident and passed away due to her injuries. Camarda’s towel reads “77 RIP Dev & Chan.”

Former #UGA punter Jake Carmada with a tribute to Devin Willock on his towel tonight . #NFL #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/4pV4knT94L — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) January 17, 2023

Athens-Clarke County Police said the single-vehicle accident occurred in Athens at around 2:45 a.m. ET. Willock, a member of Georgia’s offensive line, died at the scene. He appeared in all 15 games this season for the Bulldogs.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the university said in a statement. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Devin Willock Passes Away Hours After National Championship Celebration

The wreck came just hours after Georgia celebrated winning back-to-back national championships. The university held a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”