PHOTO: Chiefs DB Jaylen Watson Pulled a Tom Brady, Left Chiefs Parade in a Wheelchair

Saying Jaylen Watson had a fantastic time at the Kansas City Chiefs parade would be an understatement.

The defensive back celebrated his team’s Super Bowl victory in the only way possible, evoking memories of Tom Brady. Remember that boat parade after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl? The one where Brady was helped out because of how much fun he was having?

Yeah, that was Watson. Check out the photo evidence he shared to Twitter afterwards.

Chiefs Kingdom!!! Y’all were responsible for this🤣. YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT pic.twitter.com/dpFGuvQWb1 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) February 16, 2023

“Chiefs Kingdom!!! Y’all were responsible for this (laughing-face emoji),” tweeted Watson. “YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT.”

You can’t blame the man. The Chiefs did in fact earn their right to party on Wednesday.

Kansas City was the place to be. As long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback, there’ll likely be more parade debauchery to have in the coming years.

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Gifts Fan Lombardi Trophy During Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was lit during the team’s Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City Wednesday.

Just how lit, you ask? Apparently just enough Coors Lights deep to accidentally (we think) give away the most prized possession in all of sports. Mahomes hopped off the team float to take selfies with passionate Chiefs fans. Lombardi Trophy in hand and WWE Championship belt around his waist, the two-time Super Bowl champion left one of those items behind.

Believe it or not, it was the former — Mahomes gifted a fan the Lombardi Trophy and walked away, seemingly unknowing of what he had done.

The Lombardi gets another moment at the parade 🏆



📺: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/A4WP29TZM2 — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023

Now, if the fan was smart, he would have bolted on outta there and kept a low-profile going forward. That likely wasn’t the case with plenty of security around the hobbled Mahomes to retrieve the trophy.

As one fan put it, Mahomes isn’t too concerned with giving away the Lombardi Trophy. He’ll simply win it again next season.

“Damn Mahomes just gave away the Lombardi like ‘it’s okay I’ll get another one next year’

