Free agent guard Isaac Seumalo signed a 3-year deal worth $24 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jordan Schultz of theScore.com was the first to report.

Seumalo, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of the top offensive guards left in free agency. He joins Nate Herbig as the second offensive lineman Pittsburgh has picked up since the offseason began. He will vie for a spot against last year’s starting left guard, Kevin Dotson, or potentially at right guard for James Daniels’ spot.

Seumalo has played left guard for nearly the entirety of his career, but made a switch to the right side during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run this past season. That versatility on the line is something the Steelers are in need of, and can bounce around wherever he is needed.

He was a third-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2016 out of Oregon State. He has logged 60 career starts over seven seasons in the league, all in Philadelphia. Now, he’ll head across the state to help the Steelers’ offensive efforts in 2023.

What the Steelers are Getting in Isaac Seumalo

Injuries have plagued him over the past few seasons as well. A knee kept him on injured reserve for much of 2020. A Lisfranc injury forced him to miss 14 games the following season, too.

He finally got his health back to where it needed to be this past season and helped lead Philadelphia’s offensive line to a 75 percent run block win rate and a rushing attack to a fifth-place finish in the NFL with 147.6 yards per game on the ground.

Personally, Seumalo’s pass block win rate of 93.6% ranked 15th among all guards in the NFL in 2022, per ESPN’s metrics. His run block win rate ranked 20th. In other words, the Steelers are getting a stud.

