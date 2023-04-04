The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed two key contributors ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The team announced that safety Damontae Kazee and tight end Zach Gentry have both agreed to two-year contracts.

Kazee just completed his first season in Pittsburgh in 2022. The 2018 NFL interceptions leader appeared in nine games for the Steelers last year. He racked up 20 tackles and picked off two passes during a 9-8 campaign.

Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, Kazee played for the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and Dallas Cowboys (2021). The safety has played in 78 career games with 53 starts.

Kazee’s contract was actually reported on back in March but the Steelers made it official on Tuesday.

We have signed TE Zach Gentry to a one-year contract and S Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw



📝: https://t.co/v1KZq0qqeL pic.twitter.com/pLIppTx1S7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 4, 2023

Gentry has spent his entire career thus far with the Steelers. The tight end was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh and has blossomed into a reliable option in the offense.

Over the past two seasons, Gentry has caught 38 passes for 303 yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass in the NFL. The tight end started in 13 of the team’s 17 contests.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 9-8 campaign in 2022 narrowly missing the playoffs.

Steelers Secure Safety Help with Terrell Edmunds Departure

The Steelers needed to ensure they’ve got help in the defensive secondary with Terrell Edmunds on his way out. The former Pittsburgh star signed with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported on the transaction in late March.

“The Eagles are signing former Steelers first-round safety Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit,” he reported. “He gets a 1-year deal.”

Edmunds sent out an emotional farewell after making the decision to move on from the Steelers following the 2022 season. He spent five seasons in the Steel City before moving on.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality,” Edmunds wrote. “You will forever be part of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

With the Steelers signing Kazee to a two-year deal, they’ll have some security in the defensive backfield heading into the 2023 season.