Pittsburgh Steelers Announce They Have Signed Snoop Dogg

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a high-profile signing, inking Calvin Broadus Jr. — better known as Snoop Dogg — to a deal.

It felt weird to even write that out. Check the timestamp, as the Steelers and Snoop Dogg hilariously got in on the April Fools’ Day fun with the false agreement announcement.

Here’s the tweet shared by the franchise. If you click the link next to the details page, it brings you to a photo of Snoop Dogg holding a note that reads, “April Fools!”

We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.



Details: https://t.co/EBgasWShyx pic.twitter.com/iDdP7g6bGq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 1, 2023

It doesn’t get more brilliant than that. While it would’ve been fun to see Snoop Dogg suit up for the Steelers, Outsider certainly appreciates the hilarity of it all. Unlike some April Fools’ jokes in the world of sports, this one was some harmless fun.

Snoop Dogg may not be playing wide receiver for the Steelers, but he’ll certainly be rooting for them throughout the 2023 season. He’s a noted fan of the Pittsburgh franchise, and is hoping for them to get back to the playoffs next season.

It won’t be his pass catching abilities that get them there though. Snoop Dogg will be watching from the sidelines like the rest of Steelers Nation, hoping for better times ahead.

Snoop Dogg won’t be joining the team, but a host of free agents have signed with the franchise throughout free agency.

Earlier this offseason, the franchise inked a pair of linebackers to deals, signing Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb to contracts.

Roberts spent the first four seasons of his career in New England before taking his talents to Miami. Over his seven-season career, the former Houston Cougars linebacker amassed 107 games played, 457 total tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Last season with the Dolphins, Roberts set a new career high in sacks with 4.5 on the season.

Meanwhile, Holcomb struggled with injuries last season. He was healthy to start the fall. But he hurt his foot in game seven. He eventually had surgery in December. But Holcomb was nails in 2021, totaling 142 tackles, with two for loss, a sack and two interceptions. That included a pick six. So the Steelers are hoping he can bounce back to his old form.

So, no Snoop Dogg at wide receiver, but a new linebacker duo that’s sure to bring positivity to the Pittsburgh defense. Steelers fans will take that trade, and enthusiasm will rise for 2023.