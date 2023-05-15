Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson calls out NFL over schedule

The NFL unveiled the 2023 regular season schedule last Thursday, revealing an exciting slate of games for the upcoming season.

The league also announced that teams can be featured on Thursday Night Football twice, and in 2023 the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers will be the only two teams in the NFL doing so.

Players have vocalized their frustration with Thursday night games in the past, and adding an extra one to two of the league’s teams also came with some pushback. Steelers’ newly signed veteran corner Patrick Peterson pushed right back, letting out his frustration about Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule on the ‘All Things Covered’ podcast.

“First of all, I thought it was a rumor when they said teams would be eligible for two Thursday Night Football games,” Peterson said. “My goodness, bro. They are like five weeks apart. It’s tough enough getting up for the first Thursday night game.”

Thursday night games mean fewer days between games for players, which means less rest and recovery for their bodies. The health and safety of all players is a top priority of the NFL, but numerous Thursday night matchups could potentially put that that at a greater risk, especially for older, veteran players like Peterson.

“I get it; they want to find ways to get ball on TV. But you have to think about our bodies, man, especially with me being in year 13. My body don’t recover like it used to. To have two Thursday Night Football games is a bit bizarre,” Peterson explains.

Like Peterson, other players across the league like Patrick Mahomes and Darius Slay have displayed frustration over the new Thursday Night Football rule, and it will be interesting to see if the NFL responds or takes action in the future.

More on Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson will start his year 13 campaign in a new city. Pittsburgh signed Peterson to a two-year, $14 million contract in March, and he may turn 33 in July, but is coming off of an impressive season.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-team All-Pro notched career highs in games played in, tackles, and interception return yards last season and could be a big time, veteran contributor on Pittsburgh’s defense in 2023.