Good news for those in The Nation that wanted the Pittsburgh Steelers to bolster their defense a bit. They’re signing a veteran safety. Keanu Neal is expected to join the Steelers. The 27-year-old has been in the league since 2016.

There is no doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers have some work to do in the offseason. But with a young quarterback in Kenny Pickett, there are bright spots on the horizon.

Gerry Dulac broke the news that Neal, who played in Tampa last season, will be a Steeler this upcoming season. While fans will have plenty of complaints, they can at least enjoy this moment. It feels like this is a move that should only be good.

Steelers are close to a deal with former Tampa Bay safety Keanu Neal, who was 17th overall pick in 2016, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 30, 2023

This is a developing story…