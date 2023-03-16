Reports say that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have a reunion on their hands this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday that the team has shown preliminary interest in bringing back edge rusher Bud Dupree.

The Steelers drafted Dupree in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the team until he signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Dupree has started in just 17 games in his two seasons with the Titans, and his health will be a big factor in Pittsburgh’s pursuit of him.

11 games into the season Dupree suffered a pectoral injury that ended his season, and on Thursday he was cut by Tennessee. And unfortunately, Dupree found out he was cut by the team via Twitter.

If he’s searching for more familiarity and loyalty, Pittsburgh might be the place for Dupree. The best season of his career came when he was wearing the black and gold in 2018. He ended that season with 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hurries, all career highs.

Pittsburgh Steelers Restructure Contract of Minkah Fitzpatrick



Players signing to new teams typically dominate the front pages during NFL free agency. But the Pittsburgh Steelers made a wise move within their own building Thursday that may not be the most compelling, but will definitely help them moving forward.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Steelers have restructured the contract of star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Last June, Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension last year with the Steelers. But the recent restructuring of his contract gives the franchise $10.065 million in cap space.

Fitzpatrick will be entering his seventh season in the league and his fifth with the Steelers. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, traded to Pittsburgh after two seasons in South Beach.

He made his third Pro Bowl and received First-team All-Pro honors for a third time in his career this season. Last year he recorded 96 tackles, tied a career-high with 11 passes defended, and grabbed a career and league-high six interceptions.