The Steelers are keeping Mitchell Trubisky as the backup quarterback.

General Omar Khan confirmed the news during an appearance Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. Khan said the Steelers would be extending Trubisky’s contract.

The Chicago Bears selected Tribisky with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Steelers signed him last season. He started the fall as the Steeler starter. But after four weeks, coach Mike Tomlin elevated rookie Kenny Pickett, the team’s hometown, first rounder, to QB1.

BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2023

Steelers QB depth chart: Pickett, Trubisky, Rudolph

There’s been a lot of speculation as to what the Steelers would do with Mitch Trubisky, especially after Pittsburgh re-signed Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh used a third-round selection to pick Rudolph in the 2018 draft. He’s started 10 games in his career.

Khan, during his interview with McAfee, said: “We feel good about our quarterback room. So that was an important piece.”

Khan added: “Obviously, Kenny Pickett is our starter and we feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role he’s in. And he feels good about it. And we’ve added Mason Rudolph. So, we’re really excited about that QB room. So there it is, that’ll be done here shortly.”

The contract extension could clear up some Steelers cap space. Trubisky, the former North Carolina star, signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh last year. So pre-extension, this fall would be the final year of the contract. Trubisky’s salary was set to be $8 million.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network revealed some contract parameters after Khan’s announcement.

“It’s a 2-year extension for Mitch Trubisky that also lowers the QB’s cap number for the 2023 season (previously $10M).” Rapoport tweeted. “The two sides have agreed.”

Trubisky is the perfect kind of quarterback to serve as a second teamer. After all, he’s played for three teams and learned several offenses during his previous six seasons in the NFL. Of course, when he signed with the Steelers as a free agent last year, he probably thought he’d be the starter. Overall, he did start five games for Pittsburgh in 2022. And he played in two more as Pickett’s backup. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards. And he threw for four touchdowns against five interceptions.

In his career, Trubisky posted 55 starts playing for the Bears, Buffalo Bills and the Steelers. His overall record as a starter is 31-24.

Khan telegraphed his plans for Trubisky months ago. While taking questions at the NFL Combine, Khan told reporters:

“Mitch has been great. It’s been great to have him around, and I would look forward to having him around here for a long time. Not only this year but for a long time.”