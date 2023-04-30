Pittsburgh Steelers: Final grade is in for 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to make upgrades to their roster, coming off a 9-8 season which ended without a playoff appearance.

Pittsburgh had seven picks to fill the holes on its roster, and did just that with an overall class that’s been widely praised by draft pundits. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter unveiled his team-by-team grades for the three-day event — giving the Steelers an “A” for their selections on Day 1, 2 and 3. Pittsburgh was one of four teams to receive an “A” for all three days of the draft from Reuter. (Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Steelers Draft Picks

Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14 overall)

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32)

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (No. 49)

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (No. 93)

Wisconsin edge Nick Herbig (No. 132)

Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (No. 241)

Maryland OT Spencer Anderson (No. 251)

“Another solid first two days for the Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside [not just a legacy pick, Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington’s massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat,” Reuter wrote. “Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win.

“Herbig can play inside or outside for the Steelers, with his aggressive nature overcoming his slight build. Anderson has good size and decent athleticism and should land on the roster as a swing tackle.”

Steelers add to offensive line with 14th overall selection

The Steelers traded up from No. 17 with the New England Patriots to select Jones. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder was dominant at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, allowing zero sacks in 445 pass blocks.

“He’s got big-time upside, but I also say he is a really good player right now,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Jones. “He’s got a competitor’s mentality. He is wired for this line of work. He’s got a desire to be great. He’s highly competitive… Has been a part of a winner. He understands we are in a winning business. He values that. Sometimes you can’t really value that unless you’ve been a part of it, and obviously the run that that university has been on with their football program, and they have won about as much as you can win over the time they spent playing a significant role for them.”

Perhaps no pick came with as much value than the Steelers’ second-round selection in Porter Jr. The son of former Steelers linebacker and legend Joey Porter Sr. expected to hear his name called in the first-round, but fell into Pittsburgh’s lap with the first pick in the second-round.

“You looked at different scenarios and mocks,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said. “We had him graded higher than that, and we expected him to go higher than that. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to pick him at 32.”