Pittsburgh Steelers GM Wants To Keep Mitch Trubisky Around for ‘A Long Time’

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have faith in Kenny Pickett as their quarterback of the future. But at the NFL Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan made his thoughts on backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky known as well.

“Mitch has been great,” Khan said. “It’s been great to have him around, and I would look forward to having him around here for a long time. Not only this year but for a long time.”

Mitch Trubisky will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Last year was his first season with Pittsburgh for Mitch Trubisky, starting the first three games of the season before being replaced by Pickett after a disappointing 1-2 start.

“I think any young quarterback will tell you having that veteran presence around him is tremendous, especially if you have a guy like Mitch that handles things so well,” Khan said.

Trubisky played in relief of an injured Pickett a handful of times after losing the starting job. He completed 65% of his passes and ended the season with four touchdowns and five interceptions in his seven appearances.

In free agency, Pittsburgh signed Trubisky last offseason to a two-year, $14 million contract. Which subjects Pittsburgh to a formidable $10.6 million cap hit in the final year of his contract.

They say you’re only as good as your backup quarterback, and it’s clear that’s a top priority for Khan. Pittsburgh’s third-stringer Mason Rudolph’s one-year contract expires this March, but Khan isn’t opposed to keeping him around as well.

“As you guys saw in the playoffs, it’s important to have more than two quarterbacks available,” Khan said. “We had a great relationship. Good conversation with Mason. And the door’s still open.”