Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan Opens Up About Trading for Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans and the front office alike are elated to have the star wide receiver join their squad.

After the news broke, Steelers GM Omar Khan opened up regarding the move. According to Khan, acquiring a veteran wide receiver was one of Pittsburgh’s mission statements for the offseason, and Robinson fit the bill.

GM Omar Khan on acquiring Allen Robinson II: pic.twitter.com/AHC2xx8eeo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 24, 2023

“As you guys know, we were able to acquire Allen Robinson last week,” started Khan. “Excited to have him. Early on when Coach [Mike Tomlin] and I got together and mapped out a plan of what we wanted 2023 to look like, one of the things we were keen on was acquiring a veteran receiver. Excited that we were able to get it all done with Allen. Once the medical was confirmed to be okay, it was easy for us.

“With respect to the medical, I’ll just say that doctors felt really good about him. We’re going to be really smart. Kind of like we were with Larry Ogunjobi last year. We’re going to be conservative with the approach. We understand the importance of spring ball, but there’s really no games being played until August. We did the same thing with Cole Holcomb too. We’re going to try to be really smart about that.”

Moreover, Robinson is returning to Pennsylvania after starring at Penn State for three seasons. Overall, the wide receiver has amassed 528 career regular-season catches for 6,748 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their guy in Allen Robinson. They’re hoping for a return to form in 2023 for both the wide receiver and their franchise.

More on Allen Robinson’s Trade to the Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams granted Robinson permission to seek a trade in March. After the deal to Pittsburgh was done, according to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will have to pay just $5 million of the wideout’s contract for 2023. The Steelers brought him in for a physical on Monday as part of the final steps of the trade and is now completed.

Following the Rams’ Super Bowl win in 2022, they signed Robinson to a three-year deal for $46.5 million. The contract made him one of the top 40 highest-paid wideouts in the league. However, in his first season in L.A., he played in 10 games, catching 33 passes for just 339 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson went on injured reserve in November due to a foot injury.

If the former second-round NFL Draft choice can stay healthy, Robinson will have success in Pittsburgh. With Diontae Johnson and George Pickens in the same receiving corps, it’s only a matter of trusting whichever Steelers QB is in the game with delivering them the ball.

It’s the best Steelers wide receiving rooms, top-to-bottom, in recent memory. Either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will have to step up and prove just how dangerous this group can really be.

Outsider’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.