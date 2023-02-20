A former NFL linebacker will join Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers staff for the 2023 season. On3‘s Matt Zentiz reported Sunday that the organization is expected to hire Aaron Curry to be a linebackers coach.

Curry has been a member of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff since 2019. Prior to his bump to the NFL, the former linebacker had a coaching stop at the college level with Charlotte.

Curry is a former top-five selection in the NFL Draft, going No. 4 overall to the Seahawks in 2009. He spent four years in the league with Seattle (2009-11) and Oakland Raiders (2011-12).

Curry played college football at Wake Forest from 2005-08.

During his NFL career, Curry played in 48 games and made 39 starts. He racked up 203 tackles, including 18 for loss, and 5.5 sacks. The linebacker also forced four fumbles, recovered two fumbles and scored a touchdown.

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Retires

The reported news of Aaron Curry’s hiring with the Pittsburgh Steelers comes just a few days after the organization lost an anchor on its staff. John Mitchell, who had been on staff since 1994, announced his retirement last week.

“I’m grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years,” Mitchell said in a statement to the media. “It was truly an honor. I’d also like to thank Coach Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization.”

Mitchell started at Pittsburgh in 1994 as the defensive line coach, a position he held through 2006. From 2007-17, he then added assistant head coach to his title. The past five seasons, he dropped the defensive line coach responsibility.

Prior to working for the Steelers, Mitchell spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. At the college level, he had stops with Alabama (his alma mater), as well as Arkansas, Temple and LSU.