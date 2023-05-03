The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly invited XFL offensive tackle Chidi Okeke to the team’s rookie minicamp, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle is currently a member of the San Antonio Brahmas.

Okeke was a standout at Tennessee State where he became an All-OVC first-teamer. He transferred to Tennessee State from LSU for the 2017 season after playing in 11 games for the Tigers.

Okeke has signed NFL contracts in the past with the Dolphins, Chiefs, and, most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a one-year deal with the Bucs for $660,000 in 2021 but the team waived him a month later.

The Steelers added seven new faces this weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft. They took four defensive players and three offensive players.

They began the draft by selecting Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. The Steelers had to trade up three spots to the 14th overall slot to make the pick.

Steelers sign undrafted free agent Tanner Morgan

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan as an undrafted free agent.

Morgan was a five-year contributor for the Golden Gophers. He finished his career with over 9,000 passing yards, 65 passing touchdowns and an additional eight rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, prior to injury, Morgan threw for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He left the program as the team’s winningest quarterback in program history with 31 victories.

Other undrafted free agents the Steelers picked up are San Diego State wide receiver Jordan Byrd, Iowa State center Trevor Downing, Merrimack defensive end James Nyamwaya, Fresno State linebacker David Perales, Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum, and Clemson kicker B.T. Potter.

Pittsburgh receives ‘A’ for 2023 NFL Draft

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter unveiled his team-by-team grades for the three-day event — giving the Steelers an “A” for their selections on Day 1, 2 and 3. Pittsburgh was one of four teams to receive an “A” for all three days of the draft from Reuter. (Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14 overall)

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32)

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (No. 49)

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (No. 93)

Wisconsin edge Nick Herbig (No. 132)

Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (No. 241)

Maryland OT Spencer Anderson (No. 251)

“Another solid first two days for the Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside [not just a legacy pick, Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington’s massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat,” Reuter wrote. “Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win.

“Herbig can play inside or outside for the Steelers, with his aggressive nature overcoming his slight build. Anderson has good size and decent athleticism and should land on the roster as a swing tackle.”

Outsider’s Nick Geddes contributed to this report.