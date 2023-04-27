Roger Goodell won’t be the only one announcing the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Two Steelers legends will step to the podium to do the honors this weekend.

Alan Faneca and LaMarr Woodley will do the honors at some point. Faneca will announce Pittsburgh’s second-round pick Friday night and Woodley will do so in the fourth round. Current Steeler Alex Highsmith will also be with Woodley as they announce the fourth-round selection from the Steelers Youth Flag Football Tournament in Mexico.

Faneca, of course, played for Pittsburgh from 1998-2007 and helped the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL title in 2006. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, he was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team and sits in the Steelers’ Ring of Honor.

So when the team called and asked him to be part of the draft festivities, he didn’t hesitate.

“It’s always nice to get back in and be a part of anything NFL related, anything Steelers related,” Faneca said, via Steelers.com. “It’s fun to step back into that world a little bit. And I’m bringing my son, Burton, with me. It’s nice to really share those moments with my kids who weren’t around much at all when I was playing. He’s been asking lots of questions just randomly in the car. It shows me he’s been thinking about it. He’s excited. He loves to get back and be a part of it. To see that excitement and to be able to share with him gets me excited.”

In 2007, after Faneca left Pittsburgh, Woodley came in. He remained with the Steelers until 2013 and was a key part of the Super Bowl XLIII team in 2009. That year, Woodley earned second team All-Pro honors and also made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

A Michigan native, Woodley grew up watching Steelers games and grew up a fan. That’s why it’s so special for him to help welcome part of the next generation of players to the franchise.

“I grew up a Steelers fan and it was an honor to be drafted here and to continue to be a part of this great organization,” Woodley said. “The draft, how they have expanded it to give other players an opportunity to have cameras at their house, for them and their family to be on the screen, it’s special. And to have current and former players, some of them you haven’t seen in a while, at different places announcing the picks is special. You see them on the screen you think back and remember that player.”

The 2023 NFL Draft officially gets underway Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.