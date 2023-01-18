Pittsburgh Steelers Make Decision on Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada for 2023 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to make a change at offensive coordinator, meaning Matt Canada will be sticking with the team for fall, 2023.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news Wednesday. The newspaper quoted unnamed sources to say Canada will remain on coach Mike Tomlin’s staff.

Offensive coordinators can be obvious scapegoats for team problems. Steeler fans wanted Canada, who just finished his second season with Pittsburgh, wanted him gone. But since the offense showed improvement late in the season, Tomlin kept things status quo. In fact, the Post-Gazette said Tomlin never considered making a change.

Maybe Tomlin didn’t want to make major changes after the Steelers won six of their last seven games, including their final four. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs, losing the final spot on a tie breaker to Miami.

Tomlin went with rookie quarterback and hometown hero Kenny Pickett. And Matt Canada helped mold Pickett into a winner.

But there are stats that show that Canada’s offense is worse than the guy he replaced. The Steelers averaged an anemic 18.1 points per game this past season. That ranked 26th out of 32 NFL teams. When Tomlin terminated Randy Fichtner after the 2020 season, the Steelers scored 26.6 points a game.

The Post-Gazette also pointed out another problem with the Matt Canada offense. It’s rather pedestrian. The Steelers were the only team in the NFL to have only three plays longer than 40 yards. Pittsburgh’s longest touchdown was 31 yards. Of the 28 touchdowns scored, 75 percent of them were from one to 10 yards.

The Steelers started winning as their running game improved. Pittsburgh averaged 152 yards per contest during their season-ending, four-game winning streak.

Canada joined Tomlin’s staff in 2020 after working for two decades in the college ranks. He first was a quarterbacks coach. Tomlin promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.