Pittsburgh is finalizing a deal to bring Rams receiver Allen Robinson to Steel City. The new addition should make Kenny Pickett a happy quarterback.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter with the NFL Network, shared the trade news. He tweeted “The Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources. If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh.

Allen Robinson Was an All-American at Penn State, So Steeler Fans Know Him

You can call this a homecoming of sorts for Allen Robinson. He grew up in Michigan, but was a consensus All-American at Penn State. The Jaguars selected Robinson with their second pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Jacksonville. That included 2015, when he earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and was the league co-leader for touchdown catches. He caught 80 passes for 14 touchdowns.

He played four seasons with the Bears. And he switched to the Rams for last fall. His contract called for him to make $15,250,000 in guaranteed salary for 2023. ESPN reported that the Rams already have paid Robinson $5 million. The Steelers would pay the rest.

Robinson just finished his first of a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams. He played only 10 games last season. The Rams placed him on injured reserve in November after he suffered a fracture in his foot. He needed season-ending surgery to correct the issue. In 10 games, Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career, Robinson posted 1,000 yard seasons three times. The last two came with the Bears in 2019 and 2020.

Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue said the Rams gave Robinson permission to seek a trade. She said that he should pass the physical.

The Rams previously gave Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade, and can confirm initial reporting that Steelers are working on terms for this. Robinson has to clear his physical. A league source expects him to do so following repair of a small fracture in his foot in Dec. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 18, 2023

The Steelers will be checking to see if Allen Robinson has any lingering issues before a trade can be official. It’s unclear what the Steelers will send the Rams in return for Robinson.

Pittsburgh’s top receivers include Diontae Johnson, who caught 86 passes for 882 yards last fall. Plus, George Pickens notched 52 catches for 801 yards and four scores. Robinson probably is destined for the slot.