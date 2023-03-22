Ben Roethlisberger Reveals He Nearly Missed Super Bowl XLV Due to Shuffleboard Injury

Ben Roethlisberger was a competitor his entire NFL career, continually playing through injuries. None were worse or ill-timed than one right before Super Bowl XLV according to the Pittsburgh Steelers legend. The pain was so bad for Roethlisberger, he nearly did not play.

Super Bowl XLV — or Super Bowl 45 — was taking place in Arlington, TX, in the then-newly opened AT&T Stadium. Two historic franchises in Pittsburgh and the Green Bay Packers were going to be facing off. Two soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterbacks would be playing as well with Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers.

A shuffleboard incident almost said otherwise though, driving pieces of wood into Roethlisberger’s foot and causing immense pain.

“We were playing shuffleboard and we would throw the shuffleboard down and we would run and slide across the wood floor to watch the thing come down, being silly,” Roethlisberger said. “As I slid across the floor, a piece of wood shank about this long broke off into the bottom of my foot. And it was in there so deep that I had to go see trainers — the doctors, they had to get it out in little shards. It wasn’t like one piece and it came out. There were little pieces in there of wood and it was awful.”

Ben Roethlisberger Almost Had a Conversation With Mike Tomlin

Roethlisberger did not provide an exact timeline as to when the injury occurred. Even so, treatments got underway soon thereafter. He was suffering up until kickoff, admitting he almost told the Steelers he was not going to be able to play.

“It was one of the most painful things I’ve ever had to deal with,” Roethlisberger said. “We soaked my foot, we did everything. I wore a bigger-sized shoe. I remember Doc couldn’t shoot it up because if your foot goes numb, you’re done. I remember going through warmups and looking at Mike (Tomlin) like ‘I don’t know if I could play.'”

Pittsburgh wound up losing the Super Bowl and never leading against Green Bay. The franchise has not been back since, and Roethlisberger has obviously retired. With him out of the league, we can get these kinds of behind the scene stories.

In the game itself, Roethlisberger completed 25 of 40 throws, going for 263 yards and two touchdowns. The two interceptions wound up being the killer, with one being a pick-six and another leading to a Green Bay touchdown drive.