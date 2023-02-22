Kenny Pickett Describes What It’s Like Playing For Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett completed his first year with the team last season. The former first-round draft pick took over as the starter in Week 5 and never looked back. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been in the role for 16 seasons and is known for his intensity. On the Pat McAfee Show, Pickett was asked if he was surprised with how Tomlin is on game days.

“No, it doesn’t surprise me one bit man,” Pickett said. “His positivity and the kind of juice and energy he brings, he’s the same guy every day.”

Mike Tomlin’s resume speaks for itself. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 2008 and has never had a losing record.

But you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Tomlin’s persona is influential, but his proverbs can be receptive at times according to Pickett. Apparently so much so that they’re wagered on amongst Steelers players.

“It’s so funny we always hear him like down the tunnel coming into the locker room. He has his saying and we’ll kind of like wager which one he’s gonna say every game day when he walks in the locker room,” Pickett said.

Mike Tomlin Has Seen Loads of Success in Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin’s words may repeat themselves, but so has his success. He’s led Pittsburgh to seven first-place finishes in their division and consistently garnered respect from his team and peers across the NFL.

“So he’s awesome man, he’s the kind of guy that you want to play for, you want to go out there and win,” Pickett said. “So I couldn’t ask for a better head coach honestly.”

In the 11 games he started and finished in his rookie season, Pickett led the Steelers to a 7-5 record. As the quarterback and coach duo will look to build on their newly built foundation.