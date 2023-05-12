Pittsburgh Steelers release complete schedule ahead of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their complete 2023 NFL schedule during Thursday’s reveal.

They will kick their season off at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Other notable games include Nov. 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans and Dec. 7 against the New England Patriots.

At home, Pittsburgh will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns as part of their divisional matchups. In addition, they will also host the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans this season

On the road, the Steelers will face its three divisional foes, as well as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Last season was Pittsburgh’s first without Ben Roethlisberger in 18 years, but still fared pretty nicely. Led by rookie QB Kenny Pickett, the Steelers went 9-8 on the season but still missed out on the playoffs. They’ll be looking to build on the team’s successes this season as Pickett continues to adjust to the NFL level.

In his first season with the Steelers, Pickett started 12 of Pittsburgh’s 17 games, leading them to a 7-5 record when starting the game. He threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. More is expected of him in year two.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ complete 2023 schedule