The Pittsburgh Steelers have released cornerback Arthur Maulet, the team announced Monday. Maulet spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and was getting ready to enter his eighth year in the NFL.

Maulet played all 33 games for the Steelers in 2021 and 2022, making eight starts. He recorded 106 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four passes defended in that span.

Maulet played college football for Memphis and began his NFL career in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in six games as a rookie but recorded only one tackle.

The Saints later waived Maulet before the 2018 season and he joined the Colts. He played five games in Indianapolis before rejoining the Saints as a member of the practice squad.

Maulet then signed a reserve/futures contract with the New York Jets ahead of the 2019 season. He saw action at both cornerback and safety for the team, making 11 starts over two years before joining the Steelers.

Overal for his career, Maulet has 183 tackles (12 for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and 11 passes defended. It will be interesting to see whether the soon-to-be 30-year-old can find a new landing spot for the 2023 season.

The release of Arthur Maulet comes after the Steelers added a couple of pieces to their secondary this offseason. Pittsburgh recently signed former Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan and also brought in eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. They also drafted a cornerback in Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr.

Joey Porter Sr. shares emotional reaction to Steelers drafting his son

Joey Porter Sr. wanted his son, Joey Porter Jr., to be like him and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He knew it was far from a guarantee but was hoping it would work out in the end.

It took a little longer than he probably would have liked as Porter dropped to the second day of the NFL Draft. But the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for an unforgettable family moment.

“It was amazing. I mean, absolutely amazing,” Porter Sr. told Steelers.com. “The excitement was crazy because we’ve been back in Pittsburgh for a while. It’s where he played his high school ball, he played his college ball in Pennsylvania. Now to actually be drafted by the team who brought us to Pittsburgh, to Pennsylvania, in the first place. It’s the first locker room he ever walked into and now he’s walking in there because he works for the team. I mean, this is absolutely amazing. I am at a loss of words, actually.”

Joey Porter Sr. played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1999-2006 after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He won Super Bowl XL with the franchise and was later named to the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team during the team’s 75th anniversary in 2007.

Outsider’s Peter Warren contributed to this report.