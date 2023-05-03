Pittsburgh Steelers reveal jersey numbers of their 2023 rookie class following NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers received tremendous marks for their 2023 NFL Draft selections.

The franchise filled holes, and brought in some talent that’s bound to become favorites within their fanbase. Now, you can rock their jerseys, as each of their draft picks has chosen their number.

The Steelers shared the exciting news to Twitter. Check it out below, where each of their selections is highlighted next to their number choice.

While the numbers take on a deeper meaning for each member of the Steelers rookie class, perhaps no one made a more heartfelt decision than their first round selection, former Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

Jones wore No. 59 during his Georgia career, where he started every game for the Bulldogs this past season. It helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors, one year after starting just four games at offensive tackle in 2021.

However, No. 59 has been thrown by the wayside in favor of honoring Jones’ late teammate, Devin Willock.

Willock, a Georgia offensive lineman, and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staffer, were killed in a car accident hours after Georgia’s 2023 National Championship victory parade. Tributes throughout the football world have been shown since the tragedy, and Jones’ is one that will stay with him for at least as long as he plays in Pittsburgh.

Jones has chosen No. 77 in honor of Willock. It was the late former Georgia offensive lineman’s number over his time in Athens.

“It’s in honor of my teammate that passed,” Jones said, via team reporter Teresa Varley. “He wore No. 77. No. 59 is not available. No. 77 was another option. I felt like I would do that for him, his family and me.”

Moreover, that’s a pretty amazing tribute from Jones to his former teammate. Now, Willock’s memory will live on every time the first round pick steps on the field for the Steelers.

Moving forward, Jones is expected to be an anchor on the Steelers offensive line for years to come.

In 2022, Jones was one important part of a unit that allowed 0.6 sacks per game, which ranked first in the SEC and No. 4 in the nation. On top of his stellar play on the field, Jones also opened some eyes at the NFL scouting combine in March. He ran a 4.97-second 40-yard dash and had a 30-inch vertical jump.

Nevertheless, even after all of his success, Broderick Jones isn’t forgetting where he came from and is showing his love for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

He didn’t have to do that, but such a kind gesture is something that would tug on the heartstrings of any fan, Bulldogs or not.

