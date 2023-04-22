Allen Robinson II is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler, coming over in a trade from the Los Angles Rams after passing a physical Wednesday.

A new home means a new number for the former Pro Bowl wideout, who was acquired alongside pick No. 251 for pick No. 234 (seventh-round) in next Thursday’s NFL Draft. The Steelers unveiled Robinson’s number Friday, the fourth different number of his nine-year career.

Robinson previously wore the No. 15 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the No. 12 with the Chicago Bears and the No. 1 with the Rams.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Robinson, who played his college ball at Penn State. Robinson earned consensus All-American honors his junior season with the Nittany Lions. He hauled in 97 receptions for 1,432 yards and six touchdowns. The Jaguars selected him with pick No. 61 in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2015, Robinson earned his first and only Pro Bowl nomination. Robinson compiled 80 catches for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 scores.

Robinson, 29, spent four seasons in Jacksonville before signing with the Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal. He served as Chicago’s top wideout for four seasons, racking up 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 games.

Robinson became a free agent after the 2021 season, and quickly inked a three-year, $46.5 million deal with Los Angeles. Brought in to help replace the production of Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods, Robinson’s one-year stint with the Rams was a dud. He played in just 10 games, catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Steelers Continue Adding Veterans After Acquiring Allen Robinson II

The Rams will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season. The Steelers, meanwhile, will pay the remaining $5 million, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The Steelers, who finished 9-8 in 2022, have been active this offseason. The team has gone the veteran route, bringing in players such as cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Robinson hopes to find his footing in a young receivers group headed by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Pittsburgh finished 23rd in total offense last season and are looking to see an uptick in year two with Kenny Pickett under center.

The 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pitt, Pickett guided the Steelers to a 7-5 record in 13 starts his rookie season. Pickett threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on 63.0% passing. He added 237 yards and three scores on the ground.