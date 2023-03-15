The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Cole Holcomb from the Washington Commanders.

That’s according to NFL Network journalist Tom Pelissero. He tweeted:

“The Steelers agreed to terms with former Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source. Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense.”

Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh's defense.

Passing a physical is a huge detail to the deal.

Cole Holcomb struggled with injuries last season. He was healthy to start the fall. But he hurt his foot in game seven. He eventually had surgery in December. But Holcomb was nails in 2021, totaling 142 tackles, with two for loss, a sack and two interceptions. That included a pick six. So the Steelers are hoping he can bounce back to his old form.

The free agent signings become official at 4 p.m. Eastern time today.

Holcomb is a one-time walk-on who ended up as a star at North Carolina. Washington selected Holcomb in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

He started at middle linebacker for the Commanders for 48 games. So the Steelers are getting a young, experienced linebacker who can stop the run, blitz and drop back into coverage.

The Steelers need to shore up their linebackers. They’re losing Devin Bush and Robert Spillane to free agency. They were expected to contact Cowboy linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, but he decided to stick with Dallas. T.J. Edwards was another target at inside linebacker. But he signed with the Bears.

Steeler fans, here’s another look at your newest linebacker. The Commanders mic’ed up Holcomb for last year’s season opener.