Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Notre Dame Star Linebacker

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jamir Jones will be sticking around Pittsburgh for another year. The Steelers announced on Monday that the two sides have agreed to a one-year contract.

Jones just completed his third year in the NFL. He spent the entire 2022 campaign with the Steelers, tallying 10 tackles and playing a big role on special teams.

Prior to landing with Pittsburgh last year, Jones bounced around the NFL in 2021. He spent time with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

We have signed LB Jamir Jones to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 27, 2023

Jones was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2020. Over the past three years, he’s seemed to carve out a spot with the Steelers. Jones has played in 32 career games in the league.

As a senior in 2019, Jones tallied 26 tackles, including 6.5 for loss for the Fighting Irish. He also collected 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Pittsburgh finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, missing the NFL playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hire New Linebackers Coach

The news that Pittsburgh re-signed Jamir Jones to a one-year contract comes a week after adding a new linebackers coach to the staff.

In mid-February, the Steelers added former top-five draft pick Aaron Curry to the staff as a linebackers coach. He had spent the previous four seasons working as a staff member with the Seattle Seahawks.

During his NFL career, Curry played in 48 games and made 39 starts with two different teams. He racked up 203 tackles, including 18 for loss, and 5.5 sacks. The linebacker also forced four fumbles, recovered two fumbles and scored a touchdown.

Curry spent three of his four seasons with the Seahawks (2009-11) before closing out his career with the Oakland Raiders (2012).